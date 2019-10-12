MURRAY — The Murray State University Department of Art & Design welcomes Terry McKelvey, a painter and professor of art at Edinboro University, for a lecture on his work and studio visits with advanced painting students. The lecture will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in Price Doyle Fine Arts Center room 631 and is free and open to the public.
McKelvey was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and grew up in New England. He earned a bachelor of fine arts in painting from the Maine College of Art (formerly the Portland School of Art) and a Master of Fine Arts from Cornell University. He is currently a professor of art at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, where he has taught painting, drawing, 2D foundations and graduate coursework since 1998.
McKelvey is an observation-based painter whose subject matter includes traditional genres such as still life, landscape, self-portrait and figure. He also creates figure-based psychological narrative paintings that relate to universal themes, such as inter-personal relationships, sex, death and the afterlife. McKelvey frequently portrays himself as a protagonist within these works.
McKelvey has just completed a month-long painting residency at Soaring Gardens in rural northeastern Pennsylvania, and was recently selected for a small group exhibition at Manifest Gallery in Cincinnati. His most recent solo exhibition was last year at Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania. McKelvey’s paintings were also featured in “Assembled Visions,” an exhibition of four Edinboro faculty, at the Erie Art Museum in 2016. He recently curated a group exhibition that featured paintings by Edinboro alumni and students, at the Crary Art Gallery in Warren, Pennsylvania.
For more information, contact Danielle Mužina in the Department of Art & Design at 270-809-6731 or dmuzina@murraystate.edu.
