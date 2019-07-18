MURRAY – The Murray Art Guild recently received an award through VSA Kentucky to assist with funding for the VSA Kentucky and Murray State University Summer Festival of the Arts on Monday, July 22, at MSU Theatre facilities.
The Summer Festival of Arts, in partnership with the Murray Independent and Calloway County School’s Family Resource Centers, will offer workshops in three art forms; creative movement/dance, story-telling, and visual art for students with disabilities and “peer buddies” for students at Murray Elementary and Southwest Calloway County Elementary Schools.
Festival activities will be experiential for all participants. VSA Kentucky teaching artists will use a hands-on, interactive workshop format. Teaching Artists include: Deb Danielson, Visual Art; Karen Balzer, Dance; Tish Usher, Story Telling. Each arts rotation will concentrate on African culture.
Following the workshop rotations, the students will perform a final presentation from “The Lion King,” utilizing the skills from each session. The students involved, will also be treated to a lunch provided by Soup for the Soul.
VSA Kentucky is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities in the arts for children and adults with disabilities. Funding for VSA Kentucky programs is provided by the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Arts Council and the Kennedy Center for the Arts.
