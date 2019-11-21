With the holidays just around the corner, many busy cooks may find themselves in need of a little extra inspiration in preparing quick, delicious meals for their families. Fortunately, CCPL can help with Ree Drummond’s new cookbook entitled “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier.”
As fans of Ree Drummond know, in addition to being a Food Network celebrity and bestselling author, Ree is also the wife of a busy rancher and busy mother of four children whom they have enjoyed watching grow up over the years. Ree’s oldest daughter graduated from college, and her second left for college. Her two boys, Bryce and Todd, now teenagers, are very active high school athletes. The changes in her household have afforded Ree the opportunity to “crave, create, and explore new foods and cooking methods.” “It certainly feels,” Ree says, “like a new frontier in my kitchen in so many ways.” It is this new cooking frontier that Ree introduces in “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier.”
Beginning with a list of equipment she considers essential for her new frontier cooking, Ree offers helpful What, When, Why, and Why Nots for each piece, including both non-stick and cast-iron skillets, sheet pans, slow cookers, and instant pots. Cooks unfamiliar with instant pots will appreciate the inclusion of Ree’s condensed primer section entitled “Instant Pot 101.”
“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” features 120 brand new step-by-step recipes that offer an eclectic mix of “stick to your ribs” comfort food and low-carb options that use a variety of cooking methods such as baking with sheet pans, slow cookers and instant pots. Whether a beginner or a seasoned cook, there are great recipe options for every skill level.
Readers are sure to relish mornings with tantalizing breakfasts such as Instant Pot Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal, Slow Cooker Broccoli Egg Casserole, or Tex-Mex Sheet Pan Breakfast. Mouthwatering lunch and supper options include Fried Tomato Sandwiches, English Muffin Grilled Cheese, Spatchcock Chicken, and Ranch Pork Chop Sheet Pan Supper. Of course, a Pioneer Woman cookbook wouldn’t be complete without a few sweet and savory treats such as Chocolate Mint Ice Box Cake and Funnel Cake Sundaes, Parmesan Crisps and Greek Guacamole.
“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” is written with Ree Drummond’s characteristic down-home, fun style. It is filled with gorgeous photos and new and exciting recipe options that are perfect for today’s cooking and eating trends. A marvelous collection and highly recommended.
Ree Drummond is the #1 New York Times bestselling author. In addition to her cookbooks, she is also the author of several children’s books featuring Charlie the Ranch Dog. Learn more about Ree Drummond at www.thepioneerwoman.com.
“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” is available in both print and eBook format at the Calloway County Public Library. CCPL is located at 710 Main Street and online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.