UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America has announced the return of the popular Antique Tractor Show for the third year. The unique event, sponsored by Mahindra of KenTenn, will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, in Union City, Tennessee.
“Each year we are amazed at the number of incredible tractors that show up for our tractor show,” said Karl Johnson, a director at the park and one of the organizers of the event. “It’s also one of our most popular events and attendance had grown each year as people tell their friends and family members about it.”
Anyone who has an antique tractor they would like to display should take it to Discovery Park on Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or on Aug. 3 from 8-10 a.m. to have it displayed in the show. Everyone who enters a tractor for display will also receive two free passes to Discovery Park.
On Aug. 2, a special announcement regarding a future Discovery Park agriculture exhibit will take place at 1 p.m. in front of the tractor barn at the park’s Ag Center.
Another crowd-pleasing part of the tractor show each year takes place on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m., when the tractors on display drive around Discovery Park in a unique, one-of-a-kind parade. Guests can enjoy the parade in comfort by lining up along the road that circles the park. The Tractor Show will end following the parade, but Discovery Park will remain open for guests to continue exploring the museum and park.
Discovery Park of America is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays. through Sundays and has a mission to inspire children and adults to see beyond. For a complete list of upcoming events and educational opportunities, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.