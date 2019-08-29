This week I thought I would take a look at a series I burned through about a week ago; the Amazon Prime series “The Boys.”
The show is a very interesting take on a world inhabited by people with superpowers. Some of these endowed individuals are heroes working for Vought International, a corporation that hosts its own incarnation of the Justice League known as “The Seven.”
While Vought markets and monetizes these superheroes, turns out many of the superpowered individuals, especially those on The Seven, are arrogant and corrupt. The series kicks off as an everyday guy, Hugh “Hughie” Campbell (Jack Quaid), gets involved with a group of vigilantes after his girlfriend is accidentally killed by the superhero A-Train, a member of The Seven.
Hugh encounters Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who convinces him to join his rag-tag group to track down and take revenge on Vought and the corrupt superheroes they employ.
The series is based on a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. As such, the characters featured in the show are dark and twisted takes on classic superheroes you would see in the DC or Marvel universes.
The series would best be described as a dark comedy, and is not the most family-friendly fare and is only suited for mature audiences. “The Boys” features more than its fair share of foul language and doesn’t shy away from showing some comical violence. But if you want to see a dark and funny twist on the superhero genre, “The Boys” is right up your alley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.