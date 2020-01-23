Fans of crime and horror need look no further for a new treat than HBO’s newest miniseries, “The Outsider.” The series premiered on the network Jan. 12 and is set to run for a total of 10 episodes.
The miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by master of horror Stephen King, and stars an ensemble cast including Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo. The series premiere included the first two episodes, with the third episode having aired Sunday.
The story unfolds in a small Georgia community, where the body of a young boy is found mutilated, covered in saliva and human bite marks. Local detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) quickly uncovers strong evidence that little league coach Terry Maitland (Bateman) is behind the gruesome killing.
As the story unfolds, evidence comes to light that shows Maitland attending a teacher’s conference at a nearby town at the time of the murder, contradicting the evidence the prosecution has. With both sides of the case in possession of strong evidence, confusion emerges in the wake of the tragedy.
In time, Anderson begins to dig deeper into the conflicting evidence, believing something out of the ordinary to be taking place. With the help of private investigator Holly Gibney (Erivo), and others, Anderson begins to track down who, or what, is really responsible for the death of the young boy.
The series so far has done an excellent job of providing both an intriguing criminal drama, as well as a chill-inducing horror element that is currently bubbling under the surface. Bateman and Mendelsohn both deliver strong, emotional performances, each providing a very human feel for their characters.
In a bonus interview from HBO, King discussed the 2018 novel and what inspired him to write it. He said that he wanted to write a story about a man who was seemingly in two places at the same time.
Sending chills up the spine in true Stephen King fashion, the show is one I look forward to completing while simultaneously lamenting that the series will only span these 10 episodes. But for fans of mystery and the supernatural alike, “The Outsider” is another excellent adaptation from a true craftsman of the horror genre.
