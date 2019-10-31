Two weeks ago I began the new HBO orginal series “Watchmen,” and while only two episodes in, I feel very excited to see where this series ends up.
“Watchmen” the series is set in the same universe as the popular comic of the same name, created by the British team of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons and colorist John Higgins. The comic, originally published by DC Comics in 1986 and 1987, and collected in a single volume edition in 1987, has found a cult following, and was even the subject of a film adaptation by Zack Snyder in 2009.
The original comic takes place in an alternate version of the 1980s, wherein superheroes have been commonplace since the ‘30s or ‘40s. Their existence in this version of the United States ends up having dramatically affected and altered the outcomes of real-world events, such as the Vietnam War and the presidency of Richard Nixon.
The comic itself is an amazing work of fiction, and worth reading if one finds the time. The new series on HBO takes place in the same universe, but in an alternative 2019 that follows the timeline of the original “Watchmen” comic.
A little background from the comic definitely helps to understand what is taking place in the show. At the end of the comic, Adrian Veidt, formerly known as the vigilante Ozymandias, created a fake attack on New York City by a squid-like alien that resulted in millions being killed, coercing nations to work together against a common threat and to avert a nuclear holocaust.
Rorschach, a vigilante and former ally to Veidt, sought to tell the world of Veidt’s misdeeds, but was killed by the superpowered Doctor Manhattan, who subsequently left the planet, unaware Rorschach had sent his journal to be published earlier.
The series was developed by “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof, and stars Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons. Taking place 34 years after the events of the original comic series, the first season takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
There, a white supremacist group known as the Seventh Kavalry have misinterpreted the writings of former vigilante Rorschach. The group, donning masks similar to Rorschach’s, wage violence against minorities and the police that enforce special reparations for victims of racial injustice.
Following a Christmas Eve attack in alternative 2016 on the homes of 40 Tulsa police officers, laws were passed to require police to not disclose their profession, and to protect their identities while on the job by wearing masks.
King’s character, Det. Angela Abar, also goes by the codename Sister Night. At the onset of the series, Sister Night has been pulled into a complicated conspiracy, reaching back into Tulsa’s dark history. The show also follows the mastermind of the fake 1985 “alien” attack on New York, Adrian Veidt, played in the series by Jeremy Irons.
So far the show has only raised questions, but the questions raised so far have been enthralling. The characters are interesting, and the universe is a grittier and slightly more technologically advanced version of our own.
One thing that shines in particular to me is the score, handled by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
According to Wikipedia, Lindelof stated that his vision for the series was to be a “remix” of the comic series. While the show is a sequel to the comic, he wanted to make a story of his own that felt part of that universe without creating a reboot, and made sure that this was apparent from the first episode.
So far, Lindelof has done just that. Intended for mature audiences, the show is not comic book fare for kids, and features some nudity and plenty of violence. If you happened to be a fan of the film or happen to have read the comic, HBO’s newest serial offering is worth checking out.
New episodes will be airing each Sunday on HBO, and I will be tuning in for the remainder of this season and hopefully more to come.
