PADUCAH – West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design opens its 2019 Faculty Exhibition with a reception Aug. 22. The annual exhibition features a selection of works in painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and design by the art school’s fine art and visual communication faculty. The reception, which is free and open to the public, will be hosted in the Bill Ford Gallery from 5 - 6:30 p.m. The gallery is located in PSAD’s 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street.
Exhibiting artists will include Paul Aho, Anne Beyer, Evin Dubois, Shannon Duffy, Emily Esau, Kevin Meyers, Tanya Neitzke, Erich Neitzke, Anita Rodriguez-Fitch, and Randy Simmons.
“It is always a pleasure to begin the new academic year with an exhibition showcasing the quality of work produced by our faculty,” says art school director Paul Aho. “As always, this opening exhibition is a point of pride for PSAD and provides incoming students and the larger public an overview of the variety and caliber of work produced by our faculty and their contributions to the region’s creative community.”
The exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 4. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about PSAD, call (270) 534-3901.
