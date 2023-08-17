US-NEWS-BIDEN-CLIMATE-LAW-ABA

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. 

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Biden administration is marking the first anniversary of its climate, tax and health care package on Wednesday as House Republicans are doing their best to gouge out big chunks of the funding provided by the bill but remains unspent.

The law had some experts saying the U.S. would move within “striking distance” of Biden’s goal to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 from 2005 levels thanks in part to $270 billion in clean energy tax credits and a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas sites.