Midtown Manhattan buildings are shrouded in smoke from Canadian wildfires Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2023. Canadian wildfires have created dangerous air quality conditions in New York City as an orange sun and smoggy cloud layer descended on the Big Apple. 

 Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

(TNS) As wildfires continue to rage in Canada, the U.S. should send more personnel to help prevent a repeat of last week’s dangerously smoky conditions in New York City, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

He called on the U.S. Forest Service to double the level of personnel it’s sent to Canada to help contain the fires, to 600.