MURRAY – Local superintendents expect to have many deliberations in the next couple of weeks as they decide whether or not to require students, teachers and staff to wear masks to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
MISD schools are scheduled to start classes next Thursday, Aug. 5, while classes for Calloway County Schools will begin Aug. 16. Now that the d elta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the U.S. and across the globe, government and school officials everywhere are weighing their decisions on how to best protect the public from its continued spread. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he was not issuing any new mandates at this time, but did issue the following recommendations:
• School districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings.
• School districts should require all students under 12 years of age to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings.
• School districts wishing to optimize safety and minimize risk of educational and athletic disruption should require all students and all adults to wear a mask while in classrooms and other indoor school settings.
Last year, the Murray Independent School District Board of Education granted Superintendent Coy Samons’ office and district staff the authority to develop and implement a COVID-19 return to school plan for the 2020-21 school year. Samons said the same process would be followed for the 2021-22 academic year as well.
“Just as in the past 16 months, MISD staff will continue to review the developing federal and state guidance and monitor information provided by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky Department for Public Health, Calloway County Health Department, Kentucky Department of Education) and the Office of the Governor to enable the school district to provide in-person instruction under a pandemic,” Samons said in an email Tuesday. “At this time, 75-80% of the employees at Murray Independent Schools are vaccinated and encourage those who are eligible for the vaccine to consider partaking. Also, MISD will continue to promote hand hygiene and utilize mitigation efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Specifics on expectations for students and staff will be released in the next few days.
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said he is also carefully weighing his options as the first day of class approaches.
“The governor’s recommendations are being carefully considered as we approach our Aug. 16 start date for students,” Settle said in an email. “While I have not yet had the opportunity to have discussions with my board members, I have discussed the latest recommendations with other district decision makers. We had released a plan last week that we felt comfortable with considering information and discussions that we had held to that date, but we live in a different time than we did just two weeks ago. I will be having individual discussions with board members in the coming days, as well as conversations with other area superintendents and educational leaders.
“One thing is abundantly clear in that this pandemic is far from over, and our situation and school operational plans remain fluid as the result. I know that constantly changing information is a source of frustration for many, and no decision made is going to please everyone. We continue to watch national, state and local trends to guide decisions made about our local schools and what is best for our students.
“I would love to be able to stamp a plan in stone that I could guarantee for the 2021-22 school year, but that is simply not possible in this pandemic era that we all share. Calloway County baseball coach Travis Turner frequently reminds his hitters to ‘prepare for the fastball and adjust for the off-speed’ – such is the advice that I will heed as we continue progress down this path. Our current stance remains steady for the perfect pitch, but we’re adjusting and prepared for the curve.”
