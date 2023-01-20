As Roe anniversary approaches, Republicans debate next moves

Anti-abortion activists march during the 49th annual March for Life rally on the National Mall on Jan. 21, 2022, in Washington, DC. The rally draws activists from around the country who are calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Political messaging and state legislative activity related to abortion are ramping up in the lead-up to two milestones for abortion rights activists and opponents — the annual March for Life, scheduled for Friday, and the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22.

Both dates usually attract a hotbed of political activity, but this year will be the first since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion, creating a reckoning: Now that anti-abortion advocates have met their goal of overturning Roe v. Wade, what’s next?