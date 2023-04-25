MURRAY – The classes offered at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technical Center (ATC) benefit students in many ways, but a recent project in particular had a sentimental significance for the principal of Calloway County High School.

CCHS Principal Steve Smith said his father died in 2019, and he and his mother have slowly been clearing his old belongings out of the garage and several sheds at his mother’s home for the last few years in Smith’s hometown of Terre Haute, Indiana. He said it was during one of these cleaning and organizing sessions that he and his mom found an old Emerson brand fan in one of his dad’s sheds. Although it was badly in need of some work, the century-old machine still operated.