MURRAY – The classes offered at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technical Center (ATC) benefit students in many ways, but a recent project in particular had a sentimental significance for the principal of Calloway County High School.
CCHS Principal Steve Smith said his father died in 2019, and he and his mother have slowly been clearing his old belongings out of the garage and several sheds at his mother’s home for the last few years in Smith’s hometown of Terre Haute, Indiana. He said it was during one of these cleaning and organizing sessions that he and his mom found an old Emerson brand fan in one of his dad’s sheds. Although it was badly in need of some work, the century-old machine still operated.
“It was covered in grease, soot, rust, everything. The paint was all chipped off of it,” Smith said. “But I plugged it in and it started, so I was like, ‘I'll be darned.’ When I picked it up, it was super heavy, so I thought, ‘This has got to be old.’ But you couldn't see anything because everything was just brown. There's a metal plate on the top and I cleaned it off enough to where I could see what it was, and I started researching it.”
Even though the fan was not something Smith remembered from his childhood, he thought it probably had value. Based on his research, he believes the product was probably made in the 1920s, and he found several websites where people were asking for more than $2,000 for one of the vintage Emerson fans just like it.
“I was in and out of his garage all the time as a kid, but I didn't recognize it and my mom didn't recognize it,” Smith said. “She even said he probably picked it up at a trade day sale, a yard sale or a junkyard or something. My dad tinkered with small engines and small motors all the time. So it's not like it was a family heirloom or anything like that, but I like stuff like that, so I thought, ‘I'm going to clean this thing up and see what I can do with it.’ Well, I watched a couple of videos on YouTube on how to restore these types of fans, and thought, ‘Yeah, this would take me five years.’ I've inherited a lot of tools from my dad, but I did not inherit his patience, and I don't have the time.”
Still, the idea of restoring this antique fan stuck in his mind, and Smith started wondering if it might make a good project for students at the ATC. Smith said he called ATC Principal Dan Hicks and asked him if he knew of any students who might be interested. He thought the idea for the project might appeal to Hicks because of the educational background Smith’s father had.
“I had talked to Dan before about my dad, and I told my dad a lot about what we have (at the ATC), and he just thought it was greatest thing because he went to Gerstmeyer Tech High School in Terre Haute, Indiana in the ‘50s,” Smith said. “He went to class in the morning, and he took English, maybe math, and then he went out to the shops and he took welding, auto mechanics, and I'm pretty sure he took machine tool because we had a metal lathe at my house growing up. He just learned how to fix things and build things, so that's what he did in high school. Then all that stuff (technical and vocational schools) vanished. You could take shop class and you might get a little bit of (that type of instruction), but now it's all coming back.
“Since we've got something like that, I thought, ‘Who better than those kids to try to do this?’ And they just blew me away. I had the utmost confidence in them, but I didn't realize (how pristine it would look). I mean, that thing looks like it did in 1929.”
Smith said he talked to instructor Brian Provine quite a bit about the project, and Smith told him he didn’t want make any alterations because he wanted it to match the original appearance as much as possible.
“We've got these pictures online of what (it should) look like restored to the original, so I said, ‘Let's just do it original,’” Smith said. “I think Luke Murdock did all the work on the blades, and Justin Reed pretty much did everything on the fan itself.”
Smith said he personally paid for all the material costs, the most significant of which was a new motor. He said that when he first found the fan, he plugged it and found that it did still work, but Provine called him fairly early in the restoration process to tell him the motor was “fried.” Smith said he wasn’t too surprised to hear that news.
“I said, ‘I think I might have fried it because when I tried to clean it up, I think I got some moisture in there,’” Smith said. “When I plugged it in again, it blew the circuit breaker at my house, and it smelled like something had been on fire. (Provine) said, ‘We were probably going to have to replace it anyway.’”
Smith said Murdock asked him several times if he wanted to see photos of their progress, but he told them he didn’t want to lay eyes on it until it was complete. Murdock and Reed said it took them about three months to fully restore the fan. Murdock said Provine asked him to work on the fan because he thought it might interest him, and it was a bit different from what he was used to because most of the old machines he had worked with in the past had been either vehicles or farm equipment. While the mechanics of it were predictably time-consuming, Murdock said cleaning the brass blades took many weeks all by themselves.
“It was caked solid in oil and rust,” Murdock said. “So I started from about 80 grit sandpaper and went up to about 8000 grit clay bar. It was every day for about three months, about an hour-and-a-half a day. … When I was done, I said, ‘I’m never touching sandpaper again!’”
“I had to sand everything down multiple times, I had to take it all apart and sand every piece down,” Reed said. “I had to get rid of all the oil and grease that was in there, and I had to put primer on there and then sand down the primer. I put multiple layers of primer on, sanded all that down to fill the holes and then painted it. I tried to make it as close to the original as possible.”
Smith said he was amazed when he saw the final result, and he was incredibly excited to display it in his office. Because the fan is so powerful, he said he plans to take it home during the summer and run it on his back deck. With his dad’s background in technical education, Smith said he believes he would be very pleased if he were alive to see what Reed and Murdock had done.
“To say he would be proud of these guys, especially doing it in vocational classes, would be an understatement,” Smith said.
