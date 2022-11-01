(TNS) The Department of Justice on Monday filed federal assault and kidnapping charges against David DePape, the suspect in a violent attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home early Friday and attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Federal charges against DePape include assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. Additional charges are expected later in the day.