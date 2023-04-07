FRANKFORT – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the Child Victim’s Trust Fund (CVTF) awarded nearly $220,000 in grant funding to Kentucky child sexual abuse prevention organizations. The grants fund child sexual abuse prevention programs and assist survivors of abuse.

“Every Kentucky child deserves a safe childhood, and my office is working diligently alongside our non-profit partners to do everything we possibly can to combat child abuse in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This April, during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, I’m urging every Kentucky adult to take a few moments to learn about how you can be a part of putting an end to child abuse and neglect.”