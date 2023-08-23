LOS ANGELES – (TNS) Hundreds of patients, including some infants and others in critical care, had to be evacuated early Tuesday at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights after part of the complex lost power, authorities said.
The patients from the neonatal intensive care unit, obstetrics unit and others in the hospital’s Specialty Care Center were transferred to other facilities on the campus and to other area hospitals, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One woman gave birth during the evacuation, a hospital official said.
Firefighters responded to a blackout at the hospital at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, according to an alert from the Fire Department. Some of the evacuated patients were on ventilators, the department said.
The outage hit only the hospital’s Specialty Care Center and affected 241 patients, the department said. It was not immediately clear what caused the power cut, which came hours after Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit L.A. in 84 years, hopscotched across Southern California.
LAFD Chief Kristen Crowley said during a Tuesday news conference that 28 critical care patients were transported to a local facility. Firefighters also assisted with the remaining 213 noncritical patients.
“Our challenges were there’s no power, there’s no elevators,” she said. “Our firefighters, paramedics and fire personnel came in, identified the critical patients, moved them as quickly as possible and then had to be very innovative in how we were going to move these critical patients as well as the noncritical patients.”
The hospital’s main power first went out about 3 a.m. Monday, John Raffoul, president of Adventist Health White Memorial, said during the news conference. White Memorial has three generators, which are supposed to be able to provide electricity for three days, but they went out by the end of the day.
By 1 a.m. Tuesday, the hospital’s main building was without power, Raffoul said, though adjacent buildings still had electricity. The exact cause of the outages has not been determined.
The generators were purchased in 2008 when the hospital was built, and they have been regularly tested since, according to Raffoul, who said all patient care areas are powered by generators. All patients are safe, and those who remain at White Memorial are being moved to the South Tower, which still has power.
The baby that was born during the evacuation and its mother are safe and have been transferred out of the hospital, Raffoul said.
The Specialty Care Center houses the hospital’s neonatal, obstetrics and gynecology units as well as patients undergoing rehabilitation, said Margaret Stewart, a Fire Department spokesperson. According to the hospital’s website, the specialty care tower “is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and features design innovations that contribute to its healing environment.”
Stewart said 137 firefighters and 27 ambulances responded to the incident. Firefighters brought patients down to the ground floor, “assisting ventilations as required, for transport,” the department said.
