Back-to-back mega-quakes devastated Turkey. California faces similar aftershock threat

Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building on Feb. 7, 2023, in Iskenderun, Turkey. An earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, and was followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

 Burak Kara/Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) The mega-quakes in Turkey this week showcase how a magnitude 7.8 quake could trigger a magnitude 7.5 aftershock on a different fault, with 60 miles of distance between the epicenters.

A similar seismic scenario could occur in California.

Recommended for you