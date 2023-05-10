Balentine, Jones celebrate bringing product to Ky. market

MURRAY – The product born from the partnership between the daughter of the late country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette and a legacy western Kentucky moonshiner has finally reached local shelves.
Spencer Balentine of Hardin founded Silver Trail Distillery in 2011 to make moonshine from a century-old family recipe handed down to him by his father. The distillery manufactured a clear, unaged, 100-proof corn whiskey called LBL’s Most Wanted, as well as an 80 proof version called LBL Jr. and an apple pie and cinnamon-flavored moonshine called Apple Sin. The brands won several International SIP Awards before tragedy struck in 2015 when the distillery was destroyed by the explosion of a faulty still.
One of the distillery employees, Kyle Rogers of Murray, later died from his injuries, and another, Jay Rogers, also of Murray, was severely injured. Balentine and Jay Rogers sued the maker of the still, and although Balentine said they won the suit by default, the head of the company was no longer in the country at the time of the ruling and they weren’t able to collect the $16 million in damages they were owed.
A few months prior to the explosion, Balentine and George Jones’ widow, Nancy, had announced a partnership to release a “White Lightning” moonshine in celebration of the opening of the George Jones Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. After auctioning off his business, Balentine later struck up a friendship with George and Tammy’s daughter, Georgette Jones, and in late 2020, they announced the release of Georgette Jones Apple Sin. It is distilled and bottled at Paducah’s Silent Brigade Distillery, and it is finally being distributed in Kentucky, Balentine said.
In addition to the new distribution arrangement, the LBL’s Most Wanted brand has been relaunched after having been retired several years ago. To celebrate the official launch of the products in Kentucky, Silent Brigade held a red carpet product launch at the distillery Tuesday evening. Balentine and Jones also appeared at Murray’s Cellar Door Wine & Spirits Monday afternoon to offer free tastings and to sign bottles.
“We’re really excited to be here because my partner, Spencer Balentine, and I have been working really hard on launching our Georgette Jones Apple Sin,” Jones said. “Of course, he has LBL moonshine, which is fabulous, and he’s relaunching all of that too. We have the big red carpet event and we have some other tastings, so we're really excited to be here and finally have distribution here in Kentucky. We’re trying to get it out there, and hopefully, people will like it. I’m really proud of it. Of course, it comes out of Paducah, and Silent Brigade has been awesome.”
Balentine said Apple Sin is starting sales in liquor stores in the western half of the state, but he hopes to expand to the distribution farther east in the months ahead.
“At first, we were selling it online (through a retailer) out of Nashville, Tennessee while we were waiting on our distribution to go through,” Jones said. “We did have a lot of people interested in it and getting it online, but it’s so much better once we can finally get distribution and we can go to (stores) and really get it out there. This has been a big step for us and we're really excited about it.”
Also on hand to sign bottles of LBL’s Most Wanted on Monday was David Balentine, Spencer’s uncle and former Calloway County sheriff. Long before David entered a career in law enforcement, he was one of many Between the Rivers (now known as Land Between the Lakes) residents who made a living making and selling moonshine. He grew up in the Trigg County community of Golden Pond before the federal government moved families out to create LBL, and by 1974, he had become a deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He was elected sheriff in 1982 and served in the job for four years.
Although it might seem outlandish to many people that he transitioned from moonshiner to sheriff, David said it wasn’t rare as some might assume.
“The sheriff before me had done the same thing and made moonshine before becoming a law enforcement officer,” David said. “I just didn’t tell anybody about it. A lot of people I stopped or had dealings with knew that I was from there (Golden Pond) and made moonshine.”
“He didn’t have it in his campaign literature or on his poster,” Spencer said laughing. “He did say the best thing from the moonshining days that helped him in law enforcement, he said, ‘You have to be tracked to know how to track.’”
Jones has had quite a year, with Showtime having aired a miniseries about her parents, “George and Tammy,” in December 2022 and January 2023. The show featured Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Shannon – who is originally from Lexington – as Georgette’s father and Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain as her mother. Chastain won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance earlier this year, and she is widely expected to be nominated for an Emmy Award – and a likely front-runner – when the nominations are announced on July 12.
The miniseries was based on Jones’ 2011 memoir, “The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George,” and she said she was delighted by how it turned out. The series was created by Abe Sylvia, who also wrote the screenplay for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” the 2021 movie for which Chastain won her Best Actress Oscar playing televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Jones said Sylvia first pitched it as a movie, and the project was in development for more than a decade.
“Abe Sylvia has always been a big fan of mom’s and always very interested in hers and my dad's story, so I think he then started developing an idea about trying to do a movie about mom and dad's love story and careers,” Jones said. “He and Josh Brolin and Andrew Lazar, who's one of the producers, approached me in February of 2013, and it had been two years since they had had the idea and he had already actually spoken to Jessica Chastain. She said yes and stayed with us that entire time, which is amazing because her career certainly has well taken off since then and she's done so many things. So we were really thrilled that she stayed with us and did this project.”
While Chastain won at the SAG Awards, Jones said she was disappointed Shannon wasn’t nominated. She said that when he was first cast, she was concerned that people might think he was too tall for the role, but she was instantly won over when she saw him on set in costume walking just like her father did.
“For me, it was more important to have wonderfully gifted actors who were able to get their little nuances down and really … showing people who (her parents) truly were,” Jones said. “I felt that was so much more important than finding someone who either looked like them or might sound like them. I think they were very brave to try to sing and do all the music on their own, and I think they're incredibly talented and did a great job. They just worked really hard and took a lot of time to do research.”
