Balentine, Jones celebrate bringing product to Ky. market

David Balentine, left, Georgette Jones and Spencer Balentine are seen at a tasting Monday at Cellar Door Wine & Spirits to celebrate the Kentucky distribution deal for Georgette Jones Apple Sin, an apple cinnamon-flavored whiskey. The product is from a century-old Balentine family recipe.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The product born from the partnership between the daughter of the late country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette and a legacy western Kentucky moonshiner has finally reached local shelves.

Spencer Balentine of Hardin founded Silver Trail Distillery in 2011 to make moonshine from a century-old family recipe handed down to him by his father. The distillery manufactured a clear, unaged, 100-proof corn whiskey called LBL’s Most Wanted, as well as an 80 proof version called LBL Jr. and an apple pie and cinnamon-flavored moonshine called Apple Sin. The brands won several International SIP Awards before tragedy struck in 2015 when the distillery was destroyed by the explosion of a faulty still. 