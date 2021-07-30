WASHINGTON – (KT) U.S. 6th District Congressman Andy Barr voted for Republican legislation to preserve longstanding provisions in federal funding bills that prevent taxpayer funding for abortions.
The Hyde amendment, and other pro-life language were stripped out of the annual appropriations package by House Democrats. The legislation backed today by Congressman Barr was blocked by House Democrats. After the vote, Congressman Barr released this statement:
“For four decades, the Hyde Amendment has prevented the use of taxpayer dollars to pay for abortions. The Hyde Amendment has historically been bipartisan, and President Joe Biden supported it when he served in the U.S. Senate,” Barr said.
“Kentuckians do not believe in abortion on demand. As a strong supporter of pro-life policies, I will continue to fight these radical policies in Congress and stand up for Kentucky values.”
