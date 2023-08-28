Not only does the annual Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic football matchup between rivals Calloway County and Murray High represent a very heated battle on the field, it also serves as the time the schools’ respective student cheering groups engage in their own battle of sorts. It is the time where Calloway’s Rat Pack, named for the long-held tradition of Calloway being known as the “Swamp Rats,” wages a spirit war with Murray High’s counter group — the Dawg Pound. And the sounds of battle were evident as both groups came armed with hand-held confetti cannons, which were deployed after both teams scored their first touchdowns in Murray High’s 35-14 victory at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State campus.

