FRANKFORT – (KT) It won’t be long before the season brings more widespread winter storms. As winter approaches, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to protect themselves against carbon monoxide poisoning, fires, and other storm hazards.

People need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power. Portable generators create a risk of carbon monoxide, or CO poisoning, that can kill in minutes. CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless.  Exposed persons may become unconscious before experiencing CO-poisoning symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness, and it can lead to death.