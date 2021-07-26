PRINCETON – Conservation officers and biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources received reports Saturday afternoon of bear sightings in Princeton.
These sightings follow other recent reports in the region.
On Monday, KDFWR biologists confirmed bear tracks in southern Henderson County. On Wednesday, a bear was observed near Dixon in Webster County. Biologists believe this is likely the same bear.
There are burgeoning bear populations in both eastern Kentucky as well as in the Ozarks region of Missouri.
It is not unusual in the early summer for young male bears to wander well outside of the established bear range in eastern Kentucky. These bears get pushed out of the area by older, dominant males, and may wander up to several weeks or more into unfamiliar territory in search of good habitat and prospective mates before they return to the mountains where they were raised. Bears can travel 20 miles or more in a day if undisturbed.
Black bears have a natural fear of people and adverse encounters with people are extremely rare. Conservation officers and biologists advise the public to never approach or feed a bear, which can result in a negative encounter. If you ever encounter a bear, keep a safe distance and never approach the bear. If you feel a bear is posing an immediate danger, please call local law enforcement.
Residents of an area where a bear has been spotted should secure their garbage in a garage or other building, not leave pet food or bird feed outside and clean and store barbecue grills.
In Kentucky, hunting bears is regulated and limited to defined seasons in the established bear zones in eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife maintains an extensive amount of information about black bears on its website. Go online to fw.ky.gov and search under the keywords, “black bear,” or go to www.bearwise.org.
