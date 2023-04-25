(TNS) If you’ve been holding onto a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon or gift card, you may want to use it sooner rather than later.
The retailer known for wedding registries, home appliances and amenities and college dormitory essentials filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond will close all of its stores and liquidate its inventory at closing sales set to begin Wednesday, CNN reported. The company also owns retailer buybuy Baby.
The closures will mean the shuttering of four Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Kentucky and at least one buybuy Baby store in the state. The company reportedly employs 14,000 people in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
“During this time, we will be changing several of our customer programs and policies,” a spokesperson for the company told the Herald-Leader in an email Monday.
Can I still use my Bed Bath & Beyond coupon or gift card?
If you have coupons or Welcome Rewards+ discounts, you only have one more day to use them. The store’s coupons offer discounts of up to 20%, CNN reported.
“We will no longer accept coupons or Welcome Rewards+ discounts beginning April 26, 2023,” the company’s spokesperson told the Herald-Leader Monday.
You’ll have more time to use your gift cards and make returns, however, the spokesperson said.
“We expect customers can continue to redeem gift cards through May 8, 2023. Returns and exchanges will be processed in accordance with our usual policies until May 24 for items purchased prior to April 23, 2023,” the spokesperson said.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Kentucky
According to multiple media reports, the brick-and-mortar retailer just couldn’t keep up in the fast-paced and fiercely online retail space. Declining sales didn’t help, and by late November, the company was estimating a total debt of $5.2 billion.
As a consequence, Bed Bath & Beyond stores started disappearing. The company has 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy Baby stores, according to CNN.
In Kentucky, Bed Bath & Beyond only has four stores, including in Lexington, Louisville, Paducah and Crestview Hills, a Kentucky suburb of Cincinnati. The one buybuy Baby store shares an address with Bed Bath & Beyond’s Lexington location.
The company has not announced an official date for ending its business, but will liquidate its assets over the next two months, according to media reports.
