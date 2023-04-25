(TNS) If you’ve been holding onto a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon or gift card, you may want to use it sooner rather than later.

The retailer known for wedding registries, home appliances and amenities and college dormitory essentials filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond will close all of its stores and liquidate its inventory at closing sales set to begin Wednesday, CNN reported. The company also owns retailer buybuy Baby.

