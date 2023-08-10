Benton charged for stolen license plate

MURRAY – A Benton man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a license plate, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office said.
CCSO said the office received information that David Brown, 50, of Benton, was in possession of a stolen license plate out of Marshall County. Deputies located Brown in Murray Tuesday and charged him with operating on a suspended operator’s license, having no registration receipt, having no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
