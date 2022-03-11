MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on KY Thursday afternoon.
According to CCSO, at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a 911 call of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of KY 80 and Van Cleave Road. CCSO deputies responded and located two vehicles with significant damage.
Preliminary investigation indicated Virginia Smith was eastbound on KY 80 in a silver Kia SUV and Joe Hughes was southbound on Van Cleave Road in a black GMC truck approaching the highway immediately prior to the collision. For reasons believed to be related to inattention, Hughes failed to yield the right of way to Smith by pulling in front of the Smith vehicle.
Virginia Smith, 78, and Wendell Smith, 82, both of Benton, were transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
CCSO was also assisted on the scene by the Calloway County Fire-Rescue. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.