CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Benton man was arrested and charged with several offenses Tuesday after leading deputies on a pursuit.
According to CCSO, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday for traffic violations in the area of Radio Road and Roosevelt Road. The subject, later identified as Erskin Estes, 45, Benton, allegedly disobeyed the direction to stop his vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed. He then turned down Trout Road into an open field and took off on foot, CCSO said. After he was located, he allegedly resisted arrest.
Estes was charged with disregarding a stop sign, fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police in the second degree (on foot), resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked license,
failure to produce an insurance card and failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle. He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
