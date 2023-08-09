Benton man charged for stolen motorcycle

NEW CONCORD – A Benton man was charged with receiving stolen property after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office connected him to a stolen motorcycle that that he allegedly used earlier this year to flee from law enforcement.
According to CCSO, deputies arrested Erskin Estes, 45, of Benton, Monday on a warrant that was taken after an investigation that began in February 2023 for a burglary in New Concord. During that reported burglary, a residence was broken into and household items and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were stolen. The VIN number was not obtained by deputies from the victim because of a death in the family.
