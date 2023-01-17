DEXTER – A Benton man was charged over the weekend for drug possession and fleeing or evading police after a traffic stop in the Dexter community, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said Deputy Zach White on Saturday observed a vehicle traveling on Roosevelt Road that failed to stop at a stop sign at Radio Road. He initiated his emergency equipment, but the driver failed to stop, CCSO said. The driver eventually pulled over a short time later and was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine.
