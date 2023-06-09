CALLOWAY COUNTY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Benton man Thursday morning for allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a motor vehicle and foot, as well as other related charges.
According to CCSO, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a four-wheeler on KY 94 East at Burkeen Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle was occupied by two people, and after the driver did not stop, a pursuit was initiated. The passenger was allegedly seen attempting to get the driver to stop and tried to exit when the speed lowered. The passenger was reportedly unable to exit until the vehicle entered a corn field, at which point a foot pursuit ensued.
The subject, Josh Odom, 38, of Benton, was taken to the ground, and CCSO said he failed to comply to commands and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, while the passenger was uninjured and released. Odom has two pending drug and theft cases in Marshall County, one pending drug case in Lyon County and is currently out of bond in Calloway for a previous fleeing charge, CCSO said.
Odom was charged with all-terrain vehicle violations; operating on a suspended operator’s license; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police in the second degree (on foot); resisting arrest and wanton endangerment in the second degree.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. What is facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
