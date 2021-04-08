PADUCAH — A man authorities say participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol in Washington now faces additional charges for his alleged involvement.
Paducah television station WPSD reported late Tuesday that Clayton Ray Mullins, 52, of Benton, was already facing charges for allegedly assaulting a Washington Metropolitan Police officer at the Capitol. Now, WPSD is reporting that Mullins is charged with assaulting a second police officer that day. This was according to an indictment unsealed in United States Federal Court in Paducah earlier this week.
The indictment accuses Mullins and four others. Those other suspects are identified as Jack Wade Whitton of Locust Grove, Georgia; Jeffrey Sabol of Kitteredge, Colorado; Peter Francis Stager of Conway, Arkansas; and John Lopatic Sr. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Lopatic is accused in the indictment of assaulting a third Washington Metropolitan officer.
Mullins, Whitton, Sabol and Stager are all accused of assaulting an officer with a baton, flag pole and a crutch. WPSD said that Whitton was arrested last week in Atlanta.
Along with allegedly assaulting that officer, Mullins was already accused of assaulting another officer. Whitton and Sabol are named as defendants in Mullins’ original case as well, WPSD said. In that original case, Mullins is accused of dragging an officer down the stairs of the Capitol’s lower west terrace tunnel entrance. WPSD said that the officer was hospitalized with a cut to the head that required two staples to close.
Mullins was released on house arrest last month. He is scheduled to return to U.S.District Court on May 5 for a status conference. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division.
