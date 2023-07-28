Benton woman charged with indecent exposure, assault after traffic stop

MURRAY – A Benton woman is accused of exposing herself to a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop before allegedly resisting arrest and kicking the deputy.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Radio Road and Sunset Drive at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday. During the course of the stop, CCSO said, the subject, Morgan Thompson, 32, of Benton, “intentionally exposed herself, resisted arrest and kicked the deputy.”
Thompson was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first offense; indecent exposure in the first degree, first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor; having no registration plate; resisting arrest; and assault in the third degree-police officer. She was lodged at the Calloway County Jail on the below listed charges.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
