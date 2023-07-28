Benton woman charged with indecent exposure, assault after traffic stop
Thompson

MURRAY – A Benton woman is accused of exposing herself to a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop before allegedly resisting arrest and kicking the deputy.

According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Radio Road and Sunset Drive at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday. During the course of the stop, CCSO said, the subject, Morgan Thompson, 32, of Benton, “intentionally exposed herself, resisted arrest and kicked the deputy.” 