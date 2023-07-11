Benton woman faces PI, drug charges
MURRAY – The Murray Police Department charged a Benton woman overnight Sunday with public intoxication and drug possession.

According to MPD, Cynthia Peck, 36, of Benton, was seen at the corner of 12th and Main streets in Murray at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday and was found to be “manifestly under the influence to a point that she was a danger to herself.” She was arrested and found to possess methamphetamine along with a schedule 4 narcotic for which she did not have a prescription. 