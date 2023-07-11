Benton woman faces PI, drug charges

MURRAY – The Murray Police Department charged a Benton woman overnight Sunday with public intoxication and drug possession.
According to MPD, Cynthia Peck, 36, of Benton, was seen at the corner of 12th and Main streets in Murray at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday and was found to be “manifestly under the influence to a point that she was a danger to herself.” She was arrested and found to possess methamphetamine along with a schedule 4 narcotic for which she did not have a prescription.
Peck was charged with public intoxication (excluding alcohol); possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (drug unspecified). She was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
