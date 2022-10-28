Clean water projects

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a recent Team Kentucky update. Beshear announced Thursday that Calloway County will receive more than $2.2 million in funding for three projects, including one project to deliver clean water to 60 homes that currently do not have water service and another to deliver clean water to 23 homes that currently rely on wells for their water.

 Kentucky Today/Tom Latek

FRANKFORT – More than $2 million for Calloway County was included Thursday when Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky.

The funding comes from the second round of Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, a news release said. Approximately 1,500 unserved and 38,000 underserved homes will benefit from the water and sewer line projects alone. This does not include the Kentuckians who will benefit from projects like water and sewer treatment plant projects or water tank projects.