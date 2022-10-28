FRANKFORT – More than $2 million for Calloway County was included Thursday when Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky.
The funding comes from the second round of Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, a news release said. Approximately 1,500 unserved and 38,000 underserved homes will benefit from the water and sewer line projects alone. This does not include the Kentuckians who will benefit from projects like water and sewer treatment plant projects or water tank projects.
“Since the start of my administration, I’ve prioritized upgrading Kentucky’s critical infrastructure and making our state a better place for our people,” Beshear said. “With this announcement, we’re investing more than $200 million in projects across the state. Once we allocate all the Cleaner Water funds from this round, every county will have funding to help improve their water infrastructure.”
Calloway County will receive more than $2.2 million in funding for three projects, including one project to deliver clean water to 60 homes that currently do not have water service and another to deliver clean water to 23 homes that currently rely on wells for their water.
Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan is creating 14,500 jobs and helping to build better schools, expand access to high-speed internet, improve infrastructure and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky.
The Cleaner Water Program has been allocated $500 million by the state legislature since 2021. The total amount of round two funding is $249,925,000, meaning there is still over $32,000 remaining to be awarded. The 2022 funding will be allocated based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act. A list of the allocations by county can be found here. Every county will receive funding once all the money is allocated.
In July, Beshear announced the final 29 projects that were allocated funding from the first round of the Cleaner Water Program and announced the call for projects for round two. These 408 projects were selected for funding after Beshear announced new project submissions were being accepted. All grant awardees must obligate the funds by Dec. 31, 2024.
The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.
