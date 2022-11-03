MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced their Education First Plan last week. The plan recognizes the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the education system, particularly learning losses; but to effectively overcome those losses, a bigger problem must almost be addressed – the teacher shortage.

“Put simply, you can't teach a child math; you can't catch a child up on math if you don't have a math teacher,” Beshear said during last week’s Team Kentucky Update. “We have 11,000 vacancies in our education system right now just for teachers, and we have to fill them.”