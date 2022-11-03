MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced their Education First Plan last week. The plan recognizes the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the education system, particularly learning losses; but to effectively overcome those losses, a bigger problem must almost be addressed – the teacher shortage.
“Put simply, you can't teach a child math; you can't catch a child up on math if you don't have a math teacher,” Beshear said during last week’s Team Kentucky Update. “We have 11,000 vacancies in our education system right now just for teachers, and we have to fill them.”
Three components of the plan are aimed specifically at attracting and retaining teachers. Beshear, noting that the commonwealth ranks 44th in the nation for starting salaries for teachers, said the first is to request the General Assembly fund a 5% across-the-board raise for all school employees.
“Our teachers start off earning $37,373 per year. We have to do better than that,” Beshear said. “Right now, we are having record revenue. We're running 11% higher than last year when we have the largest surplus in our history. We're going to have the dollars that it takes to first provide those raises.”
Beshear said that Kentucky does not just have a hiring problem but also a retention problem. To address this, the plan calls for a student loan forgiveness program to provide $3,000 annually to teachers who are employed in a public school.
“(It) is a retention benefit for the cost of education which we asked them to get,” Beshear said. “Think about it. We've got to help there. Right now, our teachers, when they start, are making less than many of their high school graduates can make going directly into the workforce working for some of the companies that we're talking about.”
The third component is to bring back pensions for new teachers. Beshear advised he will ask the General Assembly to conduct “a real analysis” on restoring pensions.
“You can look back on the timeline and see when people started talking about cutting those was the time that this shortage truly began to manifest,” Beshear said and later noted, “It is less expensive for us even paying a pension to have one teacher for close to 30 years than to lose one teacher after three years, their replacement after two more, their replacement after five more, their replacement after three more and on and on and on. I think we all see that we get better with practice, and having teachers that are going to be in that classroom for decades, I think, benefits our students.”
Both the Calloway County School District (CCSD) and the Murray Independent School District (MISD) provided statements in response to the governor’s plan to address the teacher shortage.
“Murray Independent appreciates the Education First proposal,” MISD said in its statement. “Any increase in education funding would be helpful for serving our students throughout the Commonwealth. The increasing of teacher salaries and incentives for student loan forgiveness could quite possibly attract more teachers to the profession. While higher level education is vital in creating high quality teachers, the cost of postsecondary education continues to be a barrier for many professions, including education.
“All districts are seeing the strain of a teacher shortage, more in some areas than others, but it is critical that we be forward thinking in how to draw more quality educators to the profession and keep the position of a teacher a respected and competitive one. MISD would also like to thank the 2022 KY General Assembly for the record funding provided during the past biennial budget session.”
“We will always advocate for better working conditions for our faculty and staff,” the CCSD statement said. “We believe funding for public education should always be a priority for our legislators, but Kentucky is facing the same teacher shortage issues as other states. It is important to continue to improve working conditions for everyone in public education to encourage more young people to choose education as their career paths.”
