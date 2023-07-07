MURRAY – With the 143rd annual Fancy Farm Picnic now less than a month away, both Gov. Andy Beshear and his challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, both confirmed this week that they will be attending.

Fancy Farm is always the first Saturday in August and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Fancy Farm’s St. Jerome Catholic Church in Graves County. According to the church’s website, the event started as a small church picnic, but by the early 1900s, it had become a must-stop event for politicians running for office. Political speaking begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the church’s pavilion, and the event is sure to get plenty of national attention, especially since the governor’s race is one of the country’s most closely watched elections this year.