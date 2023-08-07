FANCY FARM – The 2023 Kentucky governor’s race took center stage Saturday as every candidate on this November’s ballot and multiple other elected officials gathered for the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic.

What started as a small church picnic in the 1880s eventually became Kentucky’s largest political event of the year, and it is now considered the unofficial kickoff to the fall campaign season. It is also St. Jerome Catholic Church’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raking in money from the sale of pound-after-pound of smoked pulled pork and mutton, as well as raffles, bingo and many other games.