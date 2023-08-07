FANCY FARM – The 2023 Kentucky governor’s race took center stage Saturday as every candidate on this November’s ballot and multiple other elected officials gathered for the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic.
What started as a small church picnic in the 1880s eventually became Kentucky’s largest political event of the year, and it is now considered the unofficial kickoff to the fall campaign season. It is also St. Jerome Catholic Church’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raking in money from the sale of pound-after-pound of smoked pulled pork and mutton, as well as raffles, bingo and many other games.
While heckling is a mainstay during Fancy Farm’s political speaking, the crowds at this year’s event seemed even more boisterous than usual, with each candidate almost completely drowned out underneath the speaking pavilion from the boos, jeers and chants of the party faithful on both sides as they held their campaign signs aloft. Aided by the ample amplification of the podium microphone, crowds outside the pavilion had better luck hearing the stump speeches.
The reason for the increased passion, of course, was the contest between incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the Republican gubernatorial nominee, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The afternoon’s emcee, Kentucky Venues President and CEO David Beck, flipped a coin for each political matchup, and the winner of the coin toss chose whether to go first or second. After winning the coin toss, Cameron spoke first and criticized Beshear for taking a photo with members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an activist nonprofit group whose members paint their faces white and dress like nuns to protest on behalf of LGBTQ causes. While doing so, he pointed to a poster one of the Republican supporters was holding up of that photo.
“Governor, it’s good to see you here, but I know you feel kind of out of place here at a Catholic picnic,” Cameron said. “I know you feel more at home spending time with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This governor meets with anti-Christian hate groups more than he meets with the General Assembly … They say a picture’s worth 1,000 words, and there it is. But when it comes to that photo, three words will do the job: Andy, you’re fired!
“Now, one thing I’ve learned about Andy Beshear, there’s a TV Andy, and then there’s a Frankfort Andy. TV Andy lies about his record on jobs, crime and teachers. TV Andy wants you to believe he’s never heard of Joe Biden, but when the cameras aren’t rolling, and he thinks you aren’t watching, that’s when Frankfort Andy – the real Andy Beshear – rears his head. He vetoes tax cuts. He (supports) the Biden agenda. He demands that boys play in girls’ sports. He protects transgender surgeries for kids. I’ve been watching Frankfort Andy up close for nearly four years, and I have just one question: Governor, are you auditioning for a job with Bud Light’s marketing team?”
Cameron also knocked Beshear for trying to keep churches closed to in-person gatherings during the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and said fewer Kentuckians are working today than when he took office. He said Beshear and Biden are “liberal elites that have a lot of rules for you, but none for themselves” and that “they mock our faith, our families and our values, and they try to cancel anyone who disagrees.” Cameron pledged to “protect our children from gender ideology in the classroom and keep boys out of girls’ sports.” He said he would support teachers and make sure they have the resources they need and that he would “make sure our schools are about reading, writing and math and they aren’t incubators for liberal and progressive ideas.” He also said he would support police – or “Back the Blue” – and hold Biden accountable for “his war on Kentucky coal.”
“My friends, by the grace of God, we are on the precipice of history, but we must cast aside the politicians of the past who scramble to appease the woke radicals of the present,” Cameron said. “Let’s commit ourselves once again to upholding the dignity of work, to the family as the foundation of society, to respecting the rule of law and the principles of our Founding Fathers and to once again be guided by the better angels of our nature, with humility and abundant gratitude. I ask you to join us this November as we make history.”
In his opening remarks, Beshear made fun of Cameron’s running mate, State Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson, implying that Mills was only chosen because Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles declined to be on the ticket. In doing so, he referred to Cameron’s decision last month to not appear at a rally with controversial former gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters, who has been accused of making racist and homophobic comments in the past.
“It is great to be back in Western Kentucky, where my family is from, where (1st District U.S. Congressman) Jamie Comer pretends to live, and where Daniel Cameron will show up for a political rally, but not for tornado survivors,” Beshear said. “Cameron is here, though, which is kind of surprising. He recently told Eric Deters he’d go to his big rally, and then backed out. He told Eric he really wanted to come; he really did, but he had other things to do. That’s exactly what Ryan Quarles told Daniel Cameron.”
“But, hey, he has Robby Mills. You know, if you took all the people on Daniel’s (lieutenant governor) list above Robby Mills and you put them all in a room together, you’d have the biggest crowd of the Cameron campaign. Robby certainly is an interesting choice. When I went to court and saved the pensions of every teacher and police officer, Robby was mad. Robby was big mad! Robby said he was the most frustrated he had ever been – which is exactly how Daniel felt when the best he got was Robby Mills.”
Beshear talked about the December 2021 tornado and recent floods that hit Mayfield, saying, “This area has shown us how to be our best: neighbors helping neighbors because that’s what we do in Kentucky. We take care of each other. People hauled out debris, volunteered their time and donated even when budgets were tight. My faith teaches that ‘while weeping may linger in the evening, joy comes in the morning.’”
Beshear said another source of joy is currently coming from record economic development in Western Kentucky. He said billions of dollars are being invested in the area and listed a slate of companies that had been announced in the last couple of years, including Hollobus Technologies Inc., which plans to locate in Murray’s former Briggs & Stratton facility.
“These are the jobs that are changing the trajectories of families and communities,” Beshear said. “We’ve had more than $26 billion of new private sector investment in Kentucky. We have our lowest annual unemployment rate in history and more jobs than before the pandemic. We’ve also brought hundreds of millions of dollars to Western Kentucky to rebuild (after the tornado). We’re rebuilding houses for families, supporting farmers and small businesses, and … we paid for the funeral of all 81 people we lost, because we grieve together.
“Today at St. Jerome’s, let’s remember, we’re told not just to talk about our faith, but to actually live it out. I’m reminded of the Golden Rule, which is that we love our neighbor as ourselves, and the parable of the Good Samaritan says everyone is our neighbor. Here, you see a contrast. This race is the difference between vision and ‘di-vision.’ See, they’re trying to pit us against each other, calling everybody names who disagrees with them, telling you it’s OK to yell at, even hate, your fellow Kentuckians. I’m ready to prove that’s a losing strategy in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
In addition to Mills and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, other speakers on the program included agriculture commissioner candidates Jonathan Shell (R) and Sierra Enlow (D); state treasurer candidates Mark Metcalf (R) and Michael Bowman (D); state auditor candidates Allison Ball (R) and Kim Reeder (D); attorney general candidates Russell Coleman (R) and Pam Stevenson (D); and incumbent Secretary of State Michael Adams (R) and his opponent, Buddy Wheatley (D). Elected officials not currently on the ballot included District 1 Congressman James Comer (R), outgoing Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles (R), outgoing State Auditor Mike Harmon (R), District 1 State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) and District 2 State Sen. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield).
After recent concerns about his health due to an incident last week in Washington, D.C. in which he appeared to lose his train of thought mid-speech and stared into the distance, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also made his usual appearance at the Fancy Farm podium. Like many other Republicans on stage, McConnell laid into Beshear and linked him to the Biden administration’s policies.
Just before the gubernatorial candidates, Heath and Howell were the first elected officials to speak, and Howell took the opportunity to poke fun at a liberal stereotype while at the same time praising the picnic’s famous smoked barbecue.
“I would like to welcome everybody to the heart of my first senate district for the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic,” Howell said. “To Republicans out here, good to see you; welcome back. To the Democrats out here, welcome to West Kentucky. I think that most of y’all are from out of state, so I want to help you out here a little bit. I know you guys get squeamish when you start talking about eating meat but let me tell you: I strongly encourage you to try the mutton. It’ll change your life!”
