FRANKFORT — (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear has expressed his displeasure with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in their response to those who have lost their homes and other belongings in last month’s eastern Kentucky flood.

During his weekly scheduled press conference, Beshear said, “Too many people are being denied, not enough people are being approved. This is the time FEMA has to get it right and change what has been a history of denying too many people, and not providing enough dollars. Get it right, here.”