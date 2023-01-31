FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that applications are now open for the federal Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program. The program will provide almost $500,000 funding to organizations working to reduce violent crime, with a priority on crime prevention for youth in Western Kentucky.
“To create a better Kentucky for generations to come, we must continue to invest in programs focused on enhancing public safety,” Beshear said. “The federal Project Safe Neighborhoods provides funding so we can lower crime rates while providing alternatives that promote safe, successful lives.”
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) PSN Program is a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, law enforcement officials, prosecutors, community-based partners and other stakeholders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. PSN is coordinated by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in the 94 federal districts throughout the 50 states and U.S. territories. Kentucky’s program is led by Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, based in Louisville.
“Project Safe Neighborhoods is the Department’s flagship program designed to effectively reduce violent crime and gun violence,” said U.S. Attorney Bennett. “PSN’s core principles of fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results, bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to decrease violent crime. I encourage community organizations and law enforcement agencies throughout our 53 counties to apply for funding and utilize their expertise to make our communities safer for all citizens.”
Priority funding will be awarded to youth-serving organizations that provide prevention programming; mental health and social services assistance for at-risk individuals; crime prevention training, de-escalation training and community training for law enforcement officers; gang task forces; and equipment, services and technology for law enforcement.
“This federal funding is another tool to help not only rebuild a stronger Western Kentucky after the deadly storms in 2021, but a safer one,” said Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey. “A community that is working to identify and combat the root causes of crime, and provide much needed services in the area of mental health and social services will have far reaching impacts for our state.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Kentucky has designated the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet to review applicants and assist with the subawards.
All grant activities are managed through the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Electronic Grants Management System, also known as Intelligrants 10.0 (IGX). Applications should be submitted via IGX. Applicants must establish user accounts at http://kyjusticeigx.intelligrants.com. Please note validation of new user accounts will take 48-72 business hours. Applications must be submitted no later than 6 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, Feb. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.