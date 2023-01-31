FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that applications are now open for the federal Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program. The program will provide almost $500,000 funding to organizations working to reduce violent crime, with a priority on crime prevention for youth in Western Kentucky.

“To create a better Kentucky for generations to come, we must continue to invest in programs focused on enhancing public safety,” Beshear said. “The federal Project Safe Neighborhoods provides funding so we can lower crime rates while providing alternatives that promote safe, successful lives.”