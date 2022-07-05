MURRAY – Numerous Kentucky politicians have been vocal in the wake of the United States Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the 15-week abortion ban in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case which, in turn, overruled the Roe vs. Wade ruling of 1973.
Notably, Gov. Andy Beshear was not among them; however, during his Team Kentucky briefing last Thursday, he fielded several questions from reporters about the lawsuits currently being litigated in Kentucky courts and the legislation behind them, including the 2019 Human Life Protection Act, commonly referred to as Kentucky’s trigger law, and House Bill 3, which became law in spite of Beshear’s veto.
“Right now, there are rulings coming out in at least three courts across Kentucky,” Beshear said. “The ruling in Jefferson circuit has enjoined – or prevented from going into effect – Kentucky’s trigger law, and what that means is that, generally, the law today is what it was (June 23), before the Dobbs ruling triggered that total ban. I’ve said before the trigger law is an extremist law that the vast majority of Kentuckians disagree with. It provides zero exceptions for victims of rape and incest, giving them no options despite the fact that they have been harmed, and what they’re going through is through absolutely zero fault of their own. It’s also creating significant concerns in everything from IVF to other areas, and I think we’re just beginning to see the challenges it’s going to create. I was the state’s top prosecutor. I saw young girls in their teens or sometimes earlier that had been violated, sometimes even by family members.
“In the past what three years, this General Assembly has passed a trigger law; it’s passed HB 3; it’s put the constitutional amendment on the ballot; and none of them have exceptions for rape and for incest. In fact, in the last session, hoping that reasonableness would prevail, there was an amendment filed (on HB 3) in the Senate that got a roll call vote on can we make exceptions for rape and incest, and it was defeated in 26:9.”
HB 3 was an omnibus abortion bill passed by the General Assembly in its last session; it was vetoed by Beshear, but his veto was overridden. Both state representatives for Calloway County, Sen. Jason Howell (R) and Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R), voted for the bill. Both legislative bodies debated amending the bill to allow exemptions for victims of rape and incest. Howell did not participate in the vote on the Senate version of the amendment, and Imes voted against the House floor amendment, along with another that would have allowed an exemption for Jewish women.
“I voted for this as a pro-life senator,” Howell said of his vote for HB 3. “This is where we needed to be and our next step to preserving the right to life for unborn children.”
Howell also acknowledged that he was not heavily involved in the debates around HB 3 because he was more focused on passing legislation related to tornado relief.
“This issue is very important to the people in my district, too; but the immediate need of the tornado relief was something that had a high priority for me at the moment because I already knew how I was going to vote and how everyone else in my caucus was going to vote,” Howell said. “We knew what the vote was going to be when the bill was filed. So, the rest of it, to me, was just academic; I was focused on the things that weren’t settled in everyone’s mind at that point.”
“A lot of this predated when I came into the legislature,” Howell added. “What’s interesting now is that these court challenges are going to produce some results, we just don’t know what those results are going to be. So, the statutes, which created the law as we wanted it to be after the overturn of Roe, will almost assuredly be changed some through all of the state and federal litigation that is going on. This law is going to morph into something different I would expect. After the dust settles, we’ll take a look at what’s left and address issues or need at that point. That’s the way this is setting up to work.
“To me, the best part of the Dobbs ruling is that it gives more local control for states to decide what is best for their citizens. Kentucky is overwhelmingly pro-life, and (HB 3) allows our laws to be in place to preserve the rights and wishes of the vast majority of our residents. California looks at is differently than we do.”
While it will take time for the cases to be litigated and even longer before final decisions will be reached, Howell said he is trying to be proactive about other issues that will need to be addressed to improve the lives of families in the commonwealth.
“We’re going to have to embrace some ideas that are going to be very uncomfortable for a lot of us – like childcare and public benefits,” Howell said. “I’m co-chairing the Benefits Cliff Task Force this summer, and we’re going to take a deep look into that. We’re going to have to, basically, pay people to go to work is the way our opponents are going to view this move by extending out childcare. … There are certain elements of our society that are going to lose their ever-loving minds when we talk about doing this, but it’s a cultural shift that’s going to have to happen.”
The Ledger requested an interview with Imes for this story but did not receive a response before deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.