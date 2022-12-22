State of emergency

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning ahead of dangerously cold weather Christmas weekend.

 Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

FRANKFORT – (TNS) Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning, deploying the Kentucky National Guard ahead of an arctic front expected to roll through the region beginning Thursday.

The winter storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures and dangerous road conditions for holiday travelers.