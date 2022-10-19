MURRAY – President Joe Biden recently signed a proclamation pardoning federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, and he asked governors to consider doing the same. Gov. Andy Beshear took time during last week’s Team Kentucky Update to explain how federal marijuana laws differ from those in Kentucky in an effort to provide context to what the proclamation means for Kentuckians.
Under federal law, simple possession charges start as misdemeanors, but they ratchet up to felonies with subsequent offenses. In Kentucky, that does not happen; they remain misdemeanors. However, there are enhancements with multiple possession counts for all other drugs.
Biden’s proclamation only applies to federal convictions before Oct. 6, 2022, Beshear explained. Furthermore, it only applies to the simple possession of marijuana, not other drug-related charges. As opposed to Kentucky where charges are separated for different drugs, under the federal system, a single possession charge can cover multiple drugs. It also does not apply to those who have been charged with “conspiracy distribution,” called trafficking in Kentucky, or any other marijuana-related charged.
The scope of the proclamation is narrow and only impacts 6,500-6,600 individuals in a country of 330 million. “There is nobody that is serving jail time under the federal system for simple possession,” Beshear noted.
In Kentucky, simple possession of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 45 days; but Beshear noted, “I think you’ll hear from law enforcement, this is most often a citation for simple possession of marijuana, which in Kentucky has to be under a certain amount; if you’re over a certain amount in Kentucky, (otherwise) it’s evidence of the intent to sell.”
Kentucky has an established expungement process individuals can go through to get charges removed from their record. Beshear advised that expungement and receiving a pardon are not the same thing. An expungement removes evidence of the charge from someone’s criminal record; however, that is not the outcome of a pardon. Under a pardon, a person can no longer be punished for the crime, but the charge(s) would still show up on a criminal background check, meaning proof of the pardon would have to be produced to avoid any punitive action based on the background check.
Because a simple possession charge is a misdemeanor in the commonwealth, there are no long-standing punishments, such as removing the right to own a gun, vote or run for public office. Regardless, Beshear advised that anyone with a simple marijuana possession charge on their otherwise-clean record could consider applying for a pardon.
Beshear advised that he has asked the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to look into how many people in the state would benefit from pardons on simple possession charges. Due to the size of the undertaking, AOC is starting with the last five years before going back further.
“Then with the numbers we’re going to get, we’re going to see the overall scope of what the President is asking, and we’ll be able to take a look at this,” Beshear said. “Nobody should ever go to jail for simple possession of marijuana. Right now, in Kentucky, to our knowledge, there isn’t anyone in jail or prison in Kentucky right now solely for the simple possession of marijuana.”
In Calloway County, no one serves jail time for a simple possession of marijuana charge. Before County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger took office, the standard sentence for a possession charge was three days in jail, and offenders were required to pay a $250 fine. That policy ended on “day one” of Ernstberger’s first term in office.
“It was filling our jails up, and I don’t think it was doing anybody any good,” Ernstberger said. “It’s my duty to enforce it because it is a state law, but I try to do it in the most reasonable way, the way that is most likely to benefit both the defendants and also the taxpayers. … I thought that was a class of offenses that it was reasonable to no longer send people to jail for simple possession.”
Now, defendants in Calloway facing simple marijuana possession charges are offered a conditional discharge and required to take an evidence-based online course targeted at chronic recreational marijuana users. In addition to ending jail sentences for such offenses, Ernstberger suspended the fine so that defendants can pay for the class.
“Kentucky changed the law several years ago to allow marijuana possession convictions to be voided and sealed if a person completed a class that met the requirements of the statute,” Ernstberger said.
“All they have to do after they successfully complete the class – you can always successfully complete it if you’re willing to put in the effort to do it because you can take the exit exam multiple times if need be – is file a motion to void and seal the charge,” Ernstberger advised. “I don’t know of a court ever not granting that motion. I know we’ve never objected to one of those motions.”
If the motion is granted, the court clerk will retain the physical file, but no one is allowed to view the file without a court order and there is no electronic record of the case – in other words, it will not show up on a background check.
Marijuana possession is often charged in conjunction with possession of paraphernalia. While marijuana possession has been a misdemeanor in Kentucky since the 1970s, possession of paraphernalia charges would ratchet up to a felony after the first offense in the past. Ernstberger said that has changed.
“It’s changed since then,” Ernstberger said. “At this point, we merge the marijuana charge. It’s essentially a dismissal. It can be expunged or also sealed, but we normally get rid of those along with the marijuana.”
In Kentucky, offenses related to drugs other than marijuana, such as methamphetamine or schedule one narcotics, are felonies. Even though marijuana possession is a misdemeanor, if any felony charges are involved, the case is heard in Circuit Court and prosecuted by the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Dennis Foust, Commonwealth’s attorney for Calloway and Marshall counties, said that marijuana possession is the least of his concerns when he is prosecuting defendants. He did acknowledge, however, that attitudes around marijuana possession have changed substantially in recent years.
“I go back to 1990,” Foust recalled. “Then, it was, ‘Marijuana possession? Throw the book at them.’ I actually put somebody in jail one time for 30 days for a second offense possession of marijuana, and I think now, ‘Wow. (I did that).’ … It’s being legalized in so many places. If I get a case in Circuit Court that has possession of marijuana attached to it, those get dismissed because you’re going to have possession of meth or something much more serious. … As far as those things go, unfortunately, we have bigger fish to fry – meth, fentanyl, opiates.”
