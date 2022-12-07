FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear officially filed his paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination for a second term in office on Monday at the Secretary of State’s office in the Capitol.

“Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and I remain as dedicated as we were on day one to improving the lives of Kentucky lives,” he told reporters after filing the papers with Secretary of State Michael Adams. “We’re going to fight for the very best education for our children, which means fighting both for our kids, and for our educators. You’re going to see us continuing to push, including in this upcoming session of the General Assembly, to address our teacher shortage, which means raises that we as a state should fund, especially given that we have the largest budget surplus our state’s history.”