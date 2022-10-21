Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear said he will expand Medicaid to adults beginning in January.

 Kentucky Today/Tom Latek

FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce.

“The goal here,” he said during a Capitol press conference, “is to get folks to work, and ultimately get them off Medicaid. If you can’t see, and you don’t have the access to resources to get the vision care you need, it doesn’t happen. It’s an impediment we have to push through to get people back to work.”