FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on recovery efforts from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky during a Capitol press conference on Thursday, including a Federal Emergency Management Agency buy-out program for people living in areas prone to flooding.
“Kentucky Emergency Management received two letters approving 13 Perry County properties for what is called FEMA’s Property Acquisition Program,” he said. “This is a voluntary program for people who are living in a dangerous area that is not safe for them to rebuild, where FEMA offers to purchase their property, giving them dollars to ultimately find a safer place to live.”
The purpose of the program is to protect the community from the direct impact of severe storm events and provide a long-term solution to existing and future hazardous conditions.
Beshear pointed out, “If you live in a dangerous area and FEMA helps you one time, you may not qualify the next time. This buy-out is supposed to give you a new start. Approvals of the program vary, with the average time for application development is one year. This may be the quickest turnaround we have seen in this program in its history.”
He said the program will expand beyond Perry County to other areas within a flood plain, had this goal: “If people can get enough from a FEMA buy-out to get in a new home in a safe place, they shouldn’t be more in debt than they were before this flood, then we’ll have done our job.”
The governor reported more than $88.1 million in grants have been approved under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, covering 8,460 households. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid out 23.7 million, and over $55.8 million has also been approved under the U.S. Small Business Administration.
He also noted that the Disaster Recovery Centers and Multi-Agency Resource Centers will remain open until Nov. 22, at which time they will permanently close. Visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources for locations and times.
Beshear announced another $11,746,999 in awards from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund, approved by the General Assembly during a special session, to communities and public entities to support recovery efforts in counties impacted by the late July floods. They include:
• $3.2 million to the Knott County Board of Education to ease the district’s strained fiscal liquidity.
• $906,203 to the Knott County Fiscal Court to cover the required match of FEMA projects and to an employee floodplain planner.
• $226,160 to the Knott County Water and Sewer District for its required FEMA project match.
• Over $6.2 million to the Letcher County Board of Education to ease their strained fiscal liquidity.
• Over $1.1 million to the Letcher County Fiscal Court for required FEMA project match of $31,531 to the Letcher County Water and Sewer District to obtain engineering and surveying services.
He also announced more awards from the Western Kentucky SAFE Fund, including $550,000 to the City of Bowling Green to restore its greenspace and $65,000 to the Princeton Water and Wastewater System for the restoration of underground service lines.
(By Tom Latek, Kentucky Today)
