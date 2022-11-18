Beshear update

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

 Kentucky Today/Tom Latek

FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on recovery efforts from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky during a Capitol press conference on Thursday, including a Federal Emergency Management Agency buy-out program for people living in areas prone to flooding.

“Kentucky Emergency Management received two letters approving 13 Perry County properties for what is called FEMA’s Property Acquisition Program,” he said. “This is a voluntary program for people who are living in a dangerous area that is not safe for them to rebuild, where FEMA offers to purchase their property, giving them dollars to ultimately find a safer place to live.”