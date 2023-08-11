(TNS) One of the “most dependable” meteor showers of the year will be visible from Kentucky soon, and the moon’s waning crescent phase should provide better viewing opportunities than last year, according to NASA.

The Perseid meteor shower typically peaks in mid-August and is considered one of the “strongest” showers each year, along with the December Geminids, according to Space.com. NASA describes the Perseid shower as the “best” of the year.