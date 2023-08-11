(TNS) One of the “most dependable” meteor showers of the year will be visible from Kentucky soon, and the moon’s waning crescent phase should provide better viewing opportunities than last year, according to NASA.
The Perseid meteor shower typically peaks in mid-August and is considered one of the “strongest” showers each year, along with the December Geminids, according to Space.com. NASA describes the Perseid shower as the “best” of the year.
Stargazers across the U.S. can expect to see one meteor every couple of minutes during the Perseid shower, NASA reports, so long as they’re in a place without too much light pollution. In brighter areas, NASA scientists expect closer to 10 visible meteors per hour.
Here’s what to know about seeing the Perseid meteor shower in the Lexington area this year.
When will the meteor shower peak in Lexington?
This year’s Perseids are expected to peak Sunday morning, according to the American Meteor Society, though it may be easier to see them in the dark Saturday evening.
The Perseids shower got its name from its “radiant” (the place the meteors appear to come from), the constellation Perseus, according to NASA. The meteors in this shower are known for their fireballs.
“Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak,” NASA says.
As of Thursday, forecasters predict a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and a 30% chance late Sunday night in Lexington, though temperatures should be mild, with a low around 70 degrees Saturday night.
To get a closer look at the meteor shower, you could attend a stargazing event Saturday at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary with the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club. The events are weather-permitting and begin around sunset.
Do you have a question about the environment in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.
