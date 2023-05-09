WASHINGTON — (TNS) The Biden administration is writing new regulations to ensure passengers are compensated for flight delays and cancellations caused by airlines as Congress considers legislation with similar goals.

The rules haven’t been officially proposed but were announced with few details on Monday. They would require airlines to provide compensation, meal vouchers, overnight accommodations, ground transportation to and from a hotel, rebooking and timely customer service during and after flight delays and cancellations that are under the airlines’ control.