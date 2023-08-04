(TNS) The Biden administration plans to expand a program that places families who cross the border without authorization under a home curfew, the agency confirmed Thursday.

The expansion to new cities — including San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose, California, which will join the program this week — indicates that more migrant families will be subject to the curfew. Government officials want the program rolled out to dozens of cities across the country in the next couple months, according to three sources with knowledge of the plan who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.