Biden and McCarthy plan to resume debt ceiling talks on Tuesday

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and President Joe Biden meet with other lawmakers in the Oval Office of the White House on May 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Congressional lawmakers met with the president to negotiate how to address the debt ceiling before June 1, when U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that the United States would default on their debts.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders are planning to meet Tuesday to discuss budget negotiations to avoid a default.

Biden told reporters Sunday in Delaware that he expects to meet McCarthy on Tuesday. A person familiar with discussions confirmed that the meeting is expected then but cautioned that it wasn’t finalized and could change.

Tags

Recommended for you