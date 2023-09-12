WORLD-NEWS-USCHINA-TAIWAN-BIDEN-GET

U.S. President Joe Biden attends the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) President Joe Biden said China’s recent downturn could diminish any inclination by Beijing to invade Taiwan, adding that the country’s economic troubles have left his Chinese counterpart with “his hands full.”

The U.S. president, who traveled to Vietnam on Sunday following a gathering of the Group of 20 leaders summit in India, said he had met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang while at the summit. Pressed on why he hasn’t met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 10 months, Biden said Xi “has his hands full right now.”