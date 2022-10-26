WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden is urging a vaccination push as he braces for a winter wave of COVID-19 cases that could again drive up hospitalizations and deaths, but this time without a blank check to fight the surge.

Congressional Republicans have blocked more funding for vaccines and treatments, forcing the government to scrounge what money it can for those and to lean on the private sector for care. That’s raised questions about whether stocks of tests, vaccines and Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid treatment pills will last.